South Africa

Elderly couple escape after robbers tie them up and set house alight

11 November 2019 - 13:59 By Dan Meyer
Police reported that an elderly couple were tied up, robbed and their house was set alight in the Eastern Cape town of Ugie last week. File photo.
Police reported that an elderly couple were tied up, robbed and their house was set alight in the Eastern Cape town of Ugie last week. File photo.
Image: Paul Fleet/123rf.com

An elderly couple from Ugie in the Eastern Cape was hospitalised after robbers tied them up and set fire to their house last Wednesday night.

Police said three armed suspects forced the couple to hand over their bank cards, after which they were driven from their smallholding to the nearby town to withdraw cash.

Upon returning to the farm, the men tied up the 68-year-old man, while they left the 67-year-old woman unrestrained. After leaving the house, they allegedly poured petrol on the home and set it alight.

Robbery and arson are being investigated.

Brig Tembinkosi Kinana told TimesLIVE that a case of attempted murder "may be added during the investigation".

"As they arrived back at the farm, the suspects tied the elderly man but not his wife and locked them in the bedroom. They allegedly threw petrol on the house and set it alight," he said. "Due to the fact that one of the victims was not tied up, she was able to untie her husband and they both managed to get out of the house through the windows and alerted the police," he said.

Kinana told TimesLIVE the investigation was ongoing, and that SAPS have made "a lot of progress" towards arresting suspects.

READ MORE

Lengthy jail term for murderer who terrorised farming communities

Jeffrey Thompson was sentenced to two life terms, 58 years and six months imprisonment on Wednesday
News
5 days ago

Long jail terms for men who broke into home of newly widowed woman

A farm attack in Alexandria has ended with long jail terms for two men who accosted a pair of elderly women in January, Eastern Cape police said on ...
News
1 month ago

Children's book illustrators stabbed, injured in Mooi River home attack

Two children's book illustrators were attacked at home in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, at the weekend by intruders who stabbed one, leaving him in a ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Missing Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy found 'bound with chains' during ... South Africa
  2. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  3. Over 300 undocumented foreigners found in hijacked building in Hillbrow South Africa
  4. Education MEC's 'faulty Merc' scam costs taxpayer R100k a month News
  5. Police arrange groceries and clothes for KZN teen kicked out of home after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
X