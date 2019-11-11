Faf keeps his clothes on, but shows Archbishop Tutu his SA flag undies

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, standing behind the victorious Springbok team led by its first black captain, Siya Kolisi, must have felt an immense sense of pride on Monday.

To his right stood a statue of his late, great friend, Nelson Mandela, and before him a sea of adoring fans from every conceivable racial demographic, all awash with green and gold.

Before the world champions stepped on to the podium at Cape Town's Grand Parade, Tutu met the players and their families at the city hall, where he chatted with them, blessed them and wished them well.

"What this group of youngsters has achieved speaks, beyond rugby, to the possibility of what we can be," said Tutu. "No matter where we come from, if we reach for the stars we can actually touch them."

He was also greeted by scrumhalf Faf de Klerk - fully dressed this time.

"Dwarfed by most of the squad, Tutu appeared particularly impressed by Trevor Nyakane and Tendai 'The Beast' Mtawarira’s size, while Faf de Klerk took the opportunity to show him the famously patriotic underwear he revealed to Prince Harry after winning the cup eight days ago," the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said in a statement.