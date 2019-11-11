From Trevor's historic show to Sho meeting John Cena - four feel good stories you must read

So many good things have recently been happening in SA and for South Africans that it has been almost impossible to keep up.

From the Springboks celebrating their third Rugby World Cup victory to Sho Madjozi meeting her childhood hero John Cena, here are four must-read feel good stories from the week that was.

Springboks' RWC trophy tour

After weeks of gruelling training and competitive matches, SA's national rugby team conquered its last opponent, England, in the finale of the 2019 Rugby World Cup on Saturday last week.

The team won SA's third Webb Ellis Cup by 32-12, and are currently on a countrywide trophy tour.