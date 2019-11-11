Fun-loving KZN senior citizen looks on the bright side during downpour
A mystery senior citizen brought sunshine to residents of a KwaZulu-Natal south coast retirement village when he took to his paddle-ski in his backyard during heavy rain on Sunday afternoon.
Widenham Retirement Village resident Carolyn Perkin shared the photograph of the man - wearing swimming trunks and a summer floppy hat as he happily paddled in the Umkomaas estate - with her son Bryan.
"The photograph came through on our community WhatsApp group. I sent it to my son because I wanted to show him how heavy it was raining. I never expected it to trend," she told TimesLIVE.
She said residents were all smiles when they saw the photograph.
"We have a lot of fun here. We even joked that he must use a 'Faf speedo' the next time he goes rowing in his backyard," she said.
Perkin did not know the identity of the man.
"This village is very big. I don’t know the man and I hope I haven't offended him by sharing his photograph, but it is such a happy photograph," she said.
She added that it was still raining in Umkomaas on Monday afternoon - although no more paddlers were to be seen.