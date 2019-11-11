South Africa

Fun-loving KZN senior citizen looks on the bright side during downpour

11 November 2019 - 15:12 By NIVASHNI NAIR
A resident of a KZN retirement village took out his paddle-ski when heavy rain fell on Sunday afternoon.
Image: supplied

A mystery senior citizen brought sunshine to residents of a KwaZulu-Natal south coast retirement village when he took to his paddle-ski in his backyard during heavy rain on Sunday afternoon.

Widenham Retirement Village resident Carolyn Perkin shared the photograph of the man - wearing swimming trunks and a summer floppy hat as he happily paddled in the Umkomaas estate - with her son Bryan.

"The photograph came through on our community WhatsApp group. I sent it to my son because I wanted to show him how heavy it was raining. I never expected it to trend," she told TimesLIVE.

WATCH | Durban highway floods as the city is lashed by heavy rain

The heavy rain that lashed Durban since Sunday has resulted in mud slides, road closures and several vehicle accidents.
News
5 hours ago

She said residents were all smiles when they saw the photograph.

"We have a lot of fun here. We even joked that he must use a 'Faf speedo' the next time he goes rowing in his backyard," she said.

Perkin did not know the identity of the man.

"This village is very big. I don’t know the man and I hope I haven't offended him by sharing his photograph, but it is such a happy photograph," she said.

She added that it was still raining in Umkomaas on Monday afternoon - although no more paddlers were to be seen.

