Fun-loving KZN senior citizen looks on the bright side during downpour

A mystery senior citizen brought sunshine to residents of a KwaZulu-Natal south coast retirement village when he took to his paddle-ski in his backyard during heavy rain on Sunday afternoon.

Widenham Retirement Village resident Carolyn Perkin shared the photograph of the man - wearing swimming trunks and a summer floppy hat as he happily paddled in the Umkomaas estate - with her son Bryan.

"The photograph came through on our community WhatsApp group. I sent it to my son because I wanted to show him how heavy it was raining. I never expected it to trend," she told TimesLIVE.