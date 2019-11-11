South Africa

Killer who asked sangoma to help him evade arrest gets 15 years for murder

11 November 2019 - 15:11 By ERNEST MABUZA
A livestock herder got 15 years for killing his employer in a salary dispute.
A livestock herder got 15 years for killing his employer in a salary dispute.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has welcomed a 15-year jail sentence handed to a man who killed his employer after a salary dispute.

When he was arrested after the murder of Xolisa Makalima, 49, police seized a phone belonging to  Zuko Mdingi , 28. On it were records of a conversation Mdingi had with a sangoma on WhatsApp.

Mdingi disclosed in the messages that he had killed a person and asked the sangoma to help him evade arrest.

The Tsomo regional court in Eastern Cape sentenced Mdingi to 15 years for murder, 10 years on a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances and five years for theft. The court ordered all the sentences to run concurrently with the murder sentence.

Although Mdingi initially pleaded not guilty, he changed his plea to guilty after being confronted with overwhelming and incriminating evidence by prosecutor Ayanda Nkumanda.

Mdingi was employed as a livestock herder and caretaker at a property belonging to Makalima in Mbeveni village in the district of Nqamakwe.

On the evening of May 27 2018, Mdingi went to get his salary but was told the money was not available.

Mdingi drew a knife and stabbed the woman before strangling her with a rope. 

He took her car keys, three cellphones, R60 and clothes belonging to her son.

Mdingi then left for his hometown of Mbizana, 400km away.

When he was arrested, police also recovered the cellphones he had stolen.

MORE

Investigators lauded for securing life sentences for magistrate's killers

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has commended the thoroughness of the team of investigators who worked tirelessly to secure the ...
News
2 days ago

Lengthy jail term for murderer who terrorised farming communities

Jeffrey Thompson was sentenced to two life terms, 58 years and six months imprisonment on Wednesday
News
5 days ago

NPA welcomes lengthy jail term for poacher who was found at Kruger Park

A man who intended to illegally hunt wildlife inside the Kruger National Park two years ago was sentenced to an 18-year prison term after being found ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Missing Durban businesswoman Sandra Moonsamy found 'bound with chains' during ... South Africa
  2. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  3. Over 300 undocumented foreigners found in hijacked building in Hillbrow South Africa
  4. Education MEC's 'faulty Merc' scam costs taxpayer R100k a month News
  5. Police arrange groceries and clothes for KZN teen kicked out of home after ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
X