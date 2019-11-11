South Africa

Protesters block roads in Soweto and Roodepoort over 'power cuts'

11 November 2019 - 13:17 By Iavan Pijoos
Protest action broke out in Dobsonville, Soweto, and at Princess informal settlement in Roodepoort.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

Protesters blocked roads in Roodepoort and Soweto with burning tyres and rocks on Monday.

Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said protests erupted early in Dobsonville, Soweto, and at Princess informal settlement in Roodepoort.

Albertina Sisulu Road was closed in both directions.

Minnaar said the protesters took to the streets over power cuts in the area.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.

Police could not immediately confirm reports that actor Patrick Shai was wounded by rubber bullets during the protest, as reported by EWN.

