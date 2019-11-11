Swiss man hurt in Kruger Park crash with giraffe still in critical condition

The Swiss tourist who was critically injured when a giraffe fell onto his vehicle in the Kruger National Park has been taken to a Johannesburg hospital, where he is in a critical condition.

SA National Parks (SANParks) spokesman Ike Phaahla said on Monday: “The last update was that he was still in a critical condition and that he had been transferred.”

On Sunday morning, the giraffe stepped into the road, into the path of an oncoming kombi carrying 13 day-passengers. The giraffe then fell on top of the rented safari vehicle the Swiss man was driving.

Four people were injured in the incident. The giraffe died on impact.