Swiss man hurt in Kruger Park crash with giraffe still in critical condition

11 November 2019 - 17:38 By Naledi Shange
A Swiss man was seriously injured when a giraffe fell onto his car in the Kruger National Park on Sunday. The animal reportedly ran into the road, directly into the path of a taxi.
Image: Supplied

The Swiss tourist who was critically injured when a giraffe fell onto his vehicle in the Kruger National Park has been taken to a Johannesburg hospital, where he is in a critical condition.

SA National Parks (SANParks) spokesman Ike Phaahla said on Monday: “The last update was that he was still in a critical condition and that he had been transferred.”

On Sunday morning, the giraffe stepped into the road, into the path of an oncoming kombi carrying 13 day-passengers. The giraffe then fell on top of the rented safari vehicle the Swiss man was driving.

Four people were injured in the incident. The giraffe died on impact.

“Indications are that a giraffe stepped into the road and the taxi could not avoid hitting it. The animal fell on top of a rental safari vehicle,” said SANParks.

"The driver, a Swiss national, was seriously injured and the passenger [in the safari vehicle] suffered minor injuries. Medical personnel stabilised him at the scene before airlifting him to hospital."

The other two injured people were in the taxi. They suffered minor injuries.

Phaahla said police, who were on the scene, would conduct an investigation into what led to the accident.

"SANParks continues to warn visitors to the KNP to observe the speed limit and be careful on the roads,” he added.

