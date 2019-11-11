WATCH | Sir Richard Branson talks space: five things you've always wanted to ask

Sir Richard Branson recently took his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic, public.

The British business magnate founded the Virgin Group in the 1970s. Today, it holds about 400 companies in different fields.

Virgin Galactic, which offers trips to space for $250,000 (about R3,7m), is Branson's latest innovative company.

Commercial flights are expected to start in 2020.

Branson hopes to be the first to travel into space next year.

TimesLIVE sat down with the business mogul recently to talk all things space.