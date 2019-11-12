South Africa

Adam 'K-word' Catzavelos hopes to strike a plea bargain with the state

12 November 2019 - 10:57 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Adam Catzavelos at the Randburg magistrate's court on November 12 2019.
Image: Nomahlubi Jordaan

Adam Catzavelos, the man who caused an uproar after using the k-word in a video recorded on holiday abroad, wants to enter into a plea bargain agreement with the state.

Catzavelos appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

His lawyer, Lawley Shein, told the court he intended to enter into a yet-to-be-negotiated agreement with the state.

His case was last postponed for the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) to make a decision on representations he made against being prosecuted. Catzavelos argued previously that a criminal case against him for the slur should be dropped because the video was shot abroad and a court in SA did not have jurisdiction in the matter.

However, his bid to avoid criminal prosecution failed, for a second time, after the NDPP on Tuesday dismissed his application for the charges to be dropped.

After initially unsuccessfully making representations to the Gauteng director of public prosecutions, Catzavelos turned to the NDPP in a second bid to avoid prosecution.

The case was adjourned until December 5.

"We are going to enter into a ... plea bargain which has to be negotiated. That is the process we are busy with now. Hopefully this case will be behind Mr Catzavelos on  December," Shein said outside court.

