South Africa

Helen Zille calls for answers in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

12 November 2019 - 13:42 By Kyle Zeeman
Helen Zille has asked why it is seemingly impossible to lay a charge in the Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation.
Image: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

"There were at least four other witnesses to this crime. Why is it seemingly impossible to lay a charge? This is a simple question. Please can the lead investigator explain."

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille has called on the lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case to explain why it seems impossible for justice to be served.

The former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was gunned down during an alleged botched robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's family home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in 2014.

The star's family has waited five years for justice, and recently turned to AfriForum for help in solving the case.

While the case has come under scrutiny, police have slammed a Sunday Independent report claiming the police covered up the murder and alleging that the lead investigator, Col Bongani Gininda, had withheld crucial evidence.

“Gininda is still the lead investigator of the team which is investigating the murder of (Senzo) Meyiwa. He has never been removed or replaced as the investigator of the Senzo Meyiwa matter since he was tasked with this investigation in 2018,” police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo told TimesLIVE.

Zille responded to the reports by questioning why it was so difficult for charges to be laid against those who had murdered the footballer.

"If this is wrong, what are the facts? There were at least four other witnesses to this crime. Why is it seemingly impossible to lay a charge? This is a simple question. Please can the lead investigator explain," she wrote.

