Honest metro cops hand over money bag dropped on busy Joburg road

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) employs some of the most upstanding members of society - at least if a recent incident is anything to go by.

On Tuesday, two of these officials came across a money bag lying in the middle of the road.

According to JMPD chief David Tembe, the officers were patrolling the Roodepoort area when they found the bag on the corner of Ontdekkers and Christiaan de Wet Roads.

“A G4S Security vehicle lost the money while in motion,” said Tembe.

“K9 officers were on patrol when they recovered the bag full of money, sealed and not opened. The bag was handed over to Roodepoort police.”