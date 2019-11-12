I am actually saving the department money: KZN education MEC accused of car rental 'scam'

“The narrative created that I do not want to use the department’s vehicle merely because it was used by the former MEC is nothing but a figment of imagination advanced to achieve the purpose of projecting me as an irresponsible and extravagant MEC,” Mshengu said.

“I am using most of the things that I have inherited when I assumed office. These include both offices and all the furniture in those offices. Over and above, I elected to keep 50% of the staff complement in the ministry — which I had no obligation to, as per the Ministerial Handbook.

“If it is true that I have issues with the former MEC, I would have initiated a clean sweep in the department,” he said.

While Mshengu admitted using a rental car, he said this was not of his own doing.

“When I assumed responsibility as the MEC, I was allocated a hired car the following day. This because the department’s official car was still in legitimate use by the former MEC. When the car was officially returned to the department, I was then advised that it was not roadworthy and needed mechanical assessment.

“In the meantime, I offered to use my private car, but I was advised against this because it would cost more money for the department. To illustrate this point, my car has an engine capacity of 3.5 litres. In the month of September 2019, I travelled over 8,000km, which I would have been entitled to claim from the department. Given the tariffs applicable and rounding off the kilometres to 8,000, it means I would have been entitled to claim from the department an amount of R154,488 which is higher than hiring a car,” he said.

Mshengu maintained that he was advised that using the former MEC’s “unroadworthy” vehicle could have resulted in fatalities.