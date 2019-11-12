Ipid investigating shooting of actor Patrick Shai during Soweto protest
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the shooting of actor Patrick Shai on Monday.
Shai was shot 11 times with rubber bullets when community members of Dobsonville, in Soweto, took to the streets to protest against power cuts in their area.
Sontaga Seisa, spokesperson for the police watchdog, said: “It is further reported that Mr Shai was not part of the protest, but as a resident in the area, he realised that the situation was worth [it] to intervene.
“During the attempt of mediation by Shai, it is alleged that the police started firing at the residents with rubber bullets, which caught Mr Shai on his body."
SowetanLIVE reported that Shai had to be taken to a Soweto hospital on Monday after being hit.
Ipid said it had been informed that Shai was not the only community member to have sustained injuries.
“Our investigators were dispatched to the area after the incident, but only managed to get Mr Shai’s written version today [on Tuesday]," said Seisa.
"The case docket has been registered and taken over by Ipid for further investigation.”