Justice minister Ronald Lamola says delays in Senzo Meyiwa murder case are 'unacceptable'

Delays in the investigation of Senzo Meyiwa's murder are “unacceptable”, says justice and constitutional development minister Ronald Lamola.

It's been five years since the football star was shot dead at then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus in an alleged botched armed robbery.

The versions of those who were in the house, including Kelly's and her sister Zandile Khumalo's, have been questioned by the public and crime experts.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Lamola said the matter should have been finalised long ago.

“From our side, the delay is not acceptable. We think this matter should be handled expeditiously and finalised as quick as possible so that the family can find finality and society, as a whole, can restore its confidence in the justice system,” said Lamola.

The police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) should stop squabbling about the matter and collaborate, he said.

“I believe if they work closely together they will be able to crack the matter and be able to resolve it. The public doesn't care whether it's the police or the NPA. They need to put their heads together,” Lamola said.