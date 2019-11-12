South Africa

Man and his dog die in Durban highway crash

12 November 2019 - 15:28 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A man and his dog were killed after crashing into a bridge on the M13 highway west of Durban
A man and his dog were killed after crashing into a bridge on the M13 highway west of Durban
Image: Supplied

An elderly Durban man and his dog have been killed in an accident on the M13 freeway on Tuesday.

Paramedics were called to the scene after a car crashed into a bridge before St Johns Avenue in Pinetown, west of Durban.

“The driver and his beloved dog were severely trapped in the wreckage. The driver had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him. He was declared deceased on scene,” said Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

The dog was stabilised on the scene and transferred to the Kloof and Highway SPCA.

“Unfortunately, a short while later the dog, too, passed away due to its injuries,” said Jamieson.

He said police were on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

Two dead in KZN taxi crash

Two people died after being thrown from vehicles involved in a horror crash north of Durban on Sunday morning.
News
2 days ago

Kevin Hart makes first public appearance since car crash that nearly claimed his life

The audience at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards was excited to see Kevin Hart
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Light aircraft crashes in Springs

A light aircraft crashed near Springs airport on Monday
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  2. Education MEC's 'faulty Merc' scam costs taxpayer R100k a month News
  3. Over 300 undocumented foreigners found in hijacked building in Hillbrow South Africa
  4. Police arrange groceries and clothes for KZN teen kicked out of home after ... South Africa
  5. Doctor, nurses flee as stabbed patient is ‘finished off’ in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Baboon captured after 'checking in' to Sandton hotel
Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
X