Man and his dog die in Durban highway crash

An elderly Durban man and his dog have been killed in an accident on the M13 freeway on Tuesday.

Paramedics were called to the scene after a car crashed into a bridge before St Johns Avenue in Pinetown, west of Durban.

“The driver and his beloved dog were severely trapped in the wreckage. The driver had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him. He was declared deceased on scene,” said Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

The dog was stabilised on the scene and transferred to the Kloof and Highway SPCA.

“Unfortunately, a short while later the dog, too, passed away due to its injuries,” said Jamieson.

He said police were on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.