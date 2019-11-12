South Africa

Six arrested in two days for illegal mining in North West

12 November 2019 - 16:25 By ERNEST MABUZA
Four more people have been arrested for illegal mining in Orkney, bringing the total to six in the past few days.
Four more people have been arrested for illegal mining in Orkney, bringing the total to six in the past few days.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

North West police arrested four men suspected of illegal mining activities on Monday.

The men were arrested at Vaal Reefs 23 Shaft, near Orkney, by the Illicit Mining Task Team, which consists of various police units and security companies.

The men will face charges of illegal mining, possession of explosives, possession of gold-bearing material, trespassing and possession of dagga.

Man arrested with 'unwrought gold and R900,000 cash' in Edenvale

The Hawks arrested a 43-year-old man in Edenvale after he was allegedly found in possession of unwrought gold and nearly R1m cash
News
3 hours ago

Police seized a number of items, including detonator cords, fuse detonators, 35kg of mercury, dagga, 1,600 torch batteries and numerous cellphones.

Police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said the arrests bring to six the number of people taken into custody in two days in the same area on charges of illicit mining.

On Sunday, two suspects were arrested at Vaal Reefs 6 and 7 shafts following a shootout between alleged illegal miners and the police. A security guard was injured.

Police officers seized a 40kg bag of gold-bearing material and two batteries during the operation.

An attempted murder case is also being investigated.

Botma said the suspects would appear in the Orkney magistrate’s court soon.

READ MORE:

Twenty arrested as Gauteng cops crack down on Zama Zamas

Police arrested 20 suspects for alleged illicit mining in Matholesville, Roodepoort, on Tuesday.
News
2 months ago

Gauteng cops nab more than 30 illegal miners in Krugersdorp

Police have arrested more than 30 alleged illegal miners during a crime prevention operation in Krugersdorp.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  2. Education MEC's 'faulty Merc' scam costs taxpayer R100k a month News
  3. Over 300 undocumented foreigners found in hijacked building in Hillbrow South Africa
  4. Police arrange groceries and clothes for KZN teen kicked out of home after ... South Africa
  5. Doctor, nurses flee as stabbed patient is ‘finished off’ in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Baboon captured after 'checking in' to Sandton hotel
Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
X