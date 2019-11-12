Six arrested in two days for illegal mining in North West

Police seized a number of items, including detonator cords, fuse detonators, 35kg of mercury, dagga, 1,600 torch batteries and numerous cellphones.

Police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said the arrests bring to six the number of people taken into custody in two days in the same area on charges of illicit mining.

On Sunday, two suspects were arrested at Vaal Reefs 6 and 7 shafts following a shootout between alleged illegal miners and the police. A security guard was injured.

Police officers seized a 40kg bag of gold-bearing material and two batteries during the operation.

An attempted murder case is also being investigated.

Botma said the suspects would appear in the Orkney magistrate’s court soon.