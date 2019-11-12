Three KwaZulu-Natal men, including 'boyfriend', arrested for 15-year-old's murder

Three KwaZulu-Natal men have been arrested for murder after the charred remains of a 15-year-old girl were discovered in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

According to police, Cebisile Luphondwe’s burnt body was discovered in a shallow grave outside a farm in Glencoe on Monday after she was severely assaulted and stabbed to death, allegedly by her 23-year-old boyfriend. The pair are alleged to have argued before Luphondwe’s murder.

“The family members opened a missing person docket at Glencoe SAPS after the girl did not return home. The investigation was conducted by Glencoe SAPS, and it led the police to Matiwaneskop in Ladysmith, where the deceased’s boyfriend, 23, was arrested,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

A further two people were arrested in connection with the murder.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula appealed to community members to let the police do their work.

“The swift response of the integrated team is highly commended. We are appealing to community members to allow the police to conduct their investigation freely, and not to take the matter into their own hands,” said Jula.