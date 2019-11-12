South Africa

Three KwaZulu-Natal men, including 'boyfriend', arrested for 15-year-old's murder

12 November 2019 - 16:39 By LWANDILE BHENGU
Three KwaZulu-Natal men have been arrested for the murder of a 15-year-old girl.
Three KwaZulu-Natal men have been arrested for the murder of a 15-year-old girl.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Three KwaZulu-Natal men have been arrested for murder after the charred remains of a 15-year-old girl were discovered in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

According to police, Cebisile Luphondwe’s burnt body was discovered in a shallow grave outside a farm in Glencoe on Monday after she was severely assaulted and stabbed to death, allegedly by her 23-year-old boyfriend. The pair are alleged to have argued before Luphondwe’s murder.

“The family members opened a missing person docket at Glencoe SAPS after the girl did not return home. The investigation was conducted by Glencoe SAPS, and it led the police to Matiwaneskop in Ladysmith, where the deceased’s boyfriend, 23, was arrested,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

A further two people were arrested in connection with the murder.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula appealed to community members to let the police do their work.

“The swift response of the integrated team is highly commended. We are appealing to community members to allow the police to conduct their investigation freely, and not to take the matter into their own hands,” said Jula.

READ MORE

Helen Zille calls for answers in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

"There were at least four other witnesses to this crime. Why is it seemingly impossible to lay a charge? This is a simple question. Please can the ...
News
3 hours ago

Hawks colonel gunned down at home in Cape Town

A Hawks colonel was shot dead at her home in Table View, Cape Town, on Sunday night
News
1 day ago

Suspects linked to Gauteng business robberies caught after KZN taxi crash

Four men linked to business robberies in Gauteng were arrested in Ladysmith after attempting to flee from police
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  2. Education MEC's 'faulty Merc' scam costs taxpayer R100k a month News
  3. Over 300 undocumented foreigners found in hijacked building in Hillbrow South Africa
  4. Police arrange groceries and clothes for KZN teen kicked out of home after ... South Africa
  5. Doctor, nurses flee as stabbed patient is ‘finished off’ in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Baboon captured after 'checking in' to Sandton hotel
Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
X