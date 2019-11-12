Tshwane bus services suspended for 'safety' reasons as wage talks with unions continue

The City of Tshwane said its bus services would remain suspended on Tuesday, pending the outcome of wage negotiations with unions.

Commuters were left stranded on Monday by a workers' strike.

Workers are unhappy with the pace of remuneration adjustments after a salary benchmarking exercise.

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa urged commuters to be patient and use alternative modes of transport.

“This is done to ensure the safety of commuters and to safeguard the assets of the city,” he said.