South Africa

Tshwane bus services suspended for 'safety' reasons as wage talks with unions continue

12 November 2019 - 07:41 By Iavan Pijoos
Commuters in Tshwane have been left stranded for a second day. File photo.
Commuters in Tshwane have been left stranded for a second day. File photo.
Image: SUNDAY TIMES

The City of Tshwane said its bus services would remain suspended on Tuesday, pending the outcome of wage negotiations with unions.  

Commuters were left stranded on Monday by a workers' strike.

Workers are unhappy with the pace of remuneration adjustments after a salary benchmarking exercise.

Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa urged commuters to be patient and use alternative modes of transport.

“This is done to ensure the safety of commuters and to safeguard the assets of the city,” he said.

MORE

Residents wary of more taxi strikes as talks continue in Cape Town

Residents are wary that taxi strikes may disrupt their evening commute once again after last week saw taxi bosses take action against what they ...
News
2 weeks ago

Bus drivers fear returning to work after brutal attacks over routes

Nearly three weeks after two Autopax bus drivers were shot, allegedly by taxi henchmen, drivers are reluctant to return to work.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  2. Education MEC's 'faulty Merc' scam costs taxpayer R100k a month News
  3. Police arrange groceries and clothes for KZN teen kicked out of home after ... South Africa
  4. Over 300 undocumented foreigners found in hijacked building in Hillbrow South Africa
  5. Doctor, nurses flee as stabbed patient is ‘finished off’ in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Kwanele Samuel shares his journey into manhood
The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
X