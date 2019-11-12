Union hints at 'total shutdown' if SAA cuts a fifth of staff

Plans by cash-strapped SA Airways (SAA) to cut up to a fifth of its workforce could see unions join forces to strike.

On Monday, acting CEO Zuks Ramasia said: “It is difficult to estimate the number of employees who may eventually be impacted. No final decision will be taken until the consultation process is concluded. However, it is estimated that approximately 944 employees may be affected.

“These hard decisions were necessary to put SAA on a more sustainable footing, while ensuring we continue to offer customers the best service. It is a matter of great regret that we will part ways with some loyal colleagues.”