Bolivian woman bust with cocaine worth R1m at OR Tambo airport

A 21-year-old Bolivian woman was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Tuesday for allegedly stashing drugs worth over R1.1m in her hand luggage.

“The suspect arrived ... on a flight from Sao Paulo and she was stopped by members of the South African Revenue Service’s customs and excise for a routine stop-and-search,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili on Wednesday.

"Her hand luggage was searched and the drugs were discovered."

The woman is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court soon.

Muridili said the bust was part of multidisciplinary approach to safety and security at the airport.

“This interdepartmental cooperation with the Airports Company of South Africa and other stakeholders, overseen by the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS), is in place to root out criminals and criminality at OR Tambo International Airport,” she said.