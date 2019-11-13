South Africa

'I am now afraid!' Reactions to the KZN tornado

'Mother Nature ft Mandoza — We were never ready'

13 November 2019 - 08:54 By Kyle Zeeman

Mzansi is super-stressed after a tornado left a trail of destruction in New Hanover and Greytown, north of Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday.

The tornado uprooted trees and damaged homes and public infrastructure

The KZN department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) told TimesLIVE that “scores of people” were injured, with disaster management teams sent to New Hanover amid fears of deaths and missing people.

“Preliminary reports received by the department indicate that a number of people who sustained injuries in the incident are receiving medical attention from surrounding hospitals. A number of homes have collapsed, countless trees have been uprooted and the electricity supply in the area has been interrupted. Our teams are working hard to provide support to the affected communities,” said Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) denied reports that the tornado was forming in Harding and heading to Durban.

Videos of the incident were shared on social media and filled TLs on Tuesday.

Twitter was filled with memes and messages.

Some said it was the spirit of Mandoza, who has a song called Tornado.

Here are some of the reactions:

Mother Nature ft Mandoza

Prepare the fourth Industrial Revolution

It reminds me of a Frank Ocean song, *Sits and cries*

Doesn't this only happen overseas?

Fear. All the fear!

Planet Earth strikes back!

Why always KZN?

The only tornado we will accept

