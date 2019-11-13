'I am now afraid!' Reactions to the KZN tornado
'Mother Nature ft Mandoza — We were never ready'
Mzansi is super-stressed after a tornado left a trail of destruction in New Hanover and Greytown, north of Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday.
The tornado uprooted trees and damaged homes and public infrastructure
The KZN department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) told TimesLIVE that “scores of people” were injured, with disaster management teams sent to New Hanover amid fears of deaths and missing people.
“Preliminary reports received by the department indicate that a number of people who sustained injuries in the incident are receiving medical attention from surrounding hospitals. A number of homes have collapsed, countless trees have been uprooted and the electricity supply in the area has been interrupted. Our teams are working hard to provide support to the affected communities,” said Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka.
The SA Weather Service (Saws) denied reports that the tornado was forming in Harding and heading to Durban.
Videos of the incident were shared on social media and filled TLs on Tuesday.
Twitter was filled with memes and messages.
Some said it was the spirit of Mandoza, who has a song called Tornado.
Here are some of the reactions:
Mother Nature ft Mandoza
The only #Tornado that matters is the song by Mandoza. Go argue with the weather forcasters! pic.twitter.com/KRGy4YvK0n— And what about it? (@YesImQueer) November 12, 2019
Mother Nature ft Mandoza - We were never ready 🌪️#Tornado pic.twitter.com/rnwWoTkAtr— Kimmie (@RaeesaK) November 12, 2019
Prepare the fourth Industrial Revolution
We probably need to fast track the 4th Industrial Revolution....as Global Warming is taking shape...maybe after all the machines will be needed.— Township Brands (@TownshipBrands) November 12, 2019
New Hanover might be the new normal.
Just think of this tornado 🌪️ landing at a Squatter Camp #KZNTornado #Tornado https://t.co/i2vvcGXAkc
It reminds me of a Frank Ocean song, *Sits and cries*
“A TORNADO FLEW AROUND MY ROOM BEFORE YOU CAME, YOU HAPPY NOW” pic.twitter.com/bscfeuWz2x— denim tortilla (@DijahSB) November 11, 2019
Doesn't this only happen overseas?
Don't get me wrong but I thought tornado was an oversea thing #Tornado pic.twitter.com/RDLaxodvLz— Felicity Tshikedi 🔱🔱 (@FtshikediThaba) November 13, 2019
Fear. All the fear!
Planet Earth strikes back!
Let's get right with God shame these are the last days #Tornado , floods and this heat. The fact that is only gonna get worse akere we polluted Earth now Earth is looking at us like pic.twitter.com/KkKjUUUtbS— Venture With Joy (@PalesaPhiri9) November 13, 2019
Why always KZN?
#Tornado all bad things are happening to KZN, GP and WC...here we talking about floods, tornadoes, fires... kanti SA only have 3 provinces yini hai ngeke yoh MP, FS, LP, NC, EC and NW... hai they must have their share phela nabo.. we need some break pic.twitter.com/igewbgnHkm— MissLoverLover (@MissQabs) November 13, 2019
The only tornado we will accept
Only Tornado we'll be getting in Durban pic.twitter.com/9Rp1JyLDrJ— Daddy (@BrettSomething) November 12, 2019