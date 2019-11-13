South Africa

Jesse Hess’s alleged killer on the run after teenager raped in Hanover Park

13 November 2019 - 12:06 By Iavan Pijoos
Theology student Jesse Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris Lategan, were murdered at their home in Parow. Police are looking for 'a person of interest' in the case, who has also been linked to the alleged rape of a teenager in Hanover Park on Monday.
Theology student Jesse Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris Lategan, were murdered at their home in Parow. Police are looking for 'a person of interest' in the case, who has also been linked to the alleged rape of a teenager in Hanover Park on Monday.
Image: Facebook

A man linked to the brutal murder of student Jesse Hess and her grandfather is on the run after allegedly raping a teenager in Hanover Park, Cape Town, two days ago.

Hess, a University of the Western Cape theology student, and her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris Lategan, were found dead at home in Parow in September.

At the time, police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut said Hess, a youth leader, was found dead on a bed, while her grandfather was tied up in a toilet. A television, cellphones and backpack were missing.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk confirmed on Wednesday that a man whose photograph was shared on social media was “a person of interest” in the case.

“Circumstantial evidence currently links him to the crimes,” he said.

Van Wyk said the man had also been positively linked to the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park on Monday.

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer, Lt-Col Adrian Pretorius, on 082 777 8499 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.

MORE

Theology student and her grandfather found murdered at home

Police are yet to make arrests after a University of the Western Cape theology student and her grandfather were found murdered at the weekend.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Scores injured' as tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. Doctor, nurses flee as stabbed patient is ‘finished off’ in hospital South Africa
  3. 'Thank you, South Africa', says KFC couple as they prepare for second wedding South Africa
  4. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  5. 'Fake hair' alert after Joburg salon bust allegedly selling synthetic Peruvian ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Bokke must fall' EFF's Ndlozi not prepared to celebrate 'untransformed' ...
#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
X