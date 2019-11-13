Jesse Hess’s alleged killer on the run after teenager raped in Hanover Park

A man linked to the brutal murder of student Jesse Hess and her grandfather is on the run after allegedly raping a teenager in Hanover Park, Cape Town, two days ago.

Hess, a University of the Western Cape theology student, and her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris Lategan, were found dead at home in Parow in September.

At the time, police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut said Hess, a youth leader, was found dead on a bed, while her grandfather was tied up in a toilet. A television, cellphones and backpack were missing.

Police spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk confirmed on Wednesday that a man whose photograph was shared on social media was “a person of interest” in the case.

“Circumstantial evidence currently links him to the crimes,” he said.

Van Wyk said the man had also been positively linked to the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park on Monday.

Anyone with information can contact the investigating officer, Lt-Col Adrian Pretorius, on 082 777 8499 or Crime Stop on 0860 010 111.