South Africa

Mobs kill and burn two people in Limpopo

13 November 2019 - 07:39 By Iavan Pijoos
Two victims of mob justice were killed and set alight in Limpopo.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

Police are searching for several suspects who killed and set alight two men in separate mob justice incidents outside Makhado in Limpopo.

Police responded to a complaint after the body of a man was found in a village near Nwambedi River on Friday.

Spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said officers found the charred remains of a 27-year-old man, identified as Elikana Makondelele.

His body was covered with open wounds and his legs were tied with wire.

Mojapelo said a second man, accused by the community of raping a child, was allegedly stoned to death and set alight at Raliphaswa Tshikhwani village, also on Friday.

“Police attended to an attempted rape incident of a six-year-old girl that took place at this village.

“While they were busy with their investigations, they received a complaint of mob justice and responded immediately.

“When they arrived at the scene, the person was already dead and community members had left the scene. Various objects like stones and bricks were left next to the body,” he said.

The man was identified as Lutendo Raswiswi, 35, from Matanda village.

Cases of murder were opened, but no arrests were made.

