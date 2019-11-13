'My tweet clearly lacked diversity': Richard Branson apologises for SA launch photo

It featured no black people, sparking outrage.

“Where did you find so many white people in South Africa?” one tweet said.

“I wish there were more BLACK entrepreneurs in this picture,” @NomsBomba said.

After the flurry of angry and sarcastic tweets targeting the mogul, who runs a chain of gyms in SA and whose airline daily flies the London-Johannesburg route, Branson deleted the tweet and apologised.

“The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship is for all South Africans, but yesterday's choice of a photo to go with my tweet clearly lacked diversity. Apologies,” he said.