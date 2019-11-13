South Africa

'My tweet clearly lacked diversity': Richard Branson apologises for SA launch photo

13 November 2019 - 06:31 By AFP
Richard Branson, chairman and founder of Virgin Group.
Richard Branson, chairman and founder of Virgin Group.
Image: AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI

British billionaire and Virgin founder Richard Branson apologised on Tuesday for posting a picture on Twitter he admitted “clearly lacked diversity”, as he launched an entrepreneurship development centre in SA.

On Monday, he tweeted a picture of himself and eight others, captioned: “We aim to become the heart of entrepreneurship in Southern Africa.”

It featured no black people, sparking outrage.

“Where did you find so many white people in South Africa?” one tweet said.

“I wish there were more BLACK entrepreneurs in this picture,” @NomsBomba said.

After the flurry of angry and sarcastic tweets targeting the mogul, who runs a chain of gyms in SA and whose airline daily flies the London-Johannesburg route, Branson deleted the tweet and apologised.

“The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship is for all South Africans, but yesterday's choice of a photo to go with my tweet clearly lacked diversity. Apologies,” he said.

The centre serves as a business development hub aimed at supporting entrepreneurs.

MORE

WATCH | Sir Richard Branson talks space: five things you've always wanted to ask

Sir Richard Branson recently took his space tourism company, Virgin Galactic, public
News
1 day ago

Got R1.4m to splash on a hotel suite? 9 ways to holiday like the super rich

Scientists agree that money spent on memorable experiences — like travel — is money well spent. And how do the world’s most extravagantly wealthy ...
Lifestyle
3 months ago

Richard Branson hopes new Virgin cash plan will go into orbit

The Spac deal allows Virgin Galactic to go public sooner
Business
4 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Scores injured' as tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. Doctor, nurses flee as stabbed patient is ‘finished off’ in hospital South Africa
  3. 'Thank you, South Africa', says KFC couple as they prepare for second wedding South Africa
  4. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  5. 'Fake hair' alert after Joburg salon bust allegedly selling synthetic Peruvian ... South Africa

Latest Videos

#KFCProposal couple open up on SA's 'tastiest' love story
Baboon captured after 'checking in' to Sandton hotel
X