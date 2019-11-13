'My tweet clearly lacked diversity': Richard Branson apologises for SA launch photo
British billionaire and Virgin founder Richard Branson apologised on Tuesday for posting a picture on Twitter he admitted “clearly lacked diversity”, as he launched an entrepreneurship development centre in SA.
On Monday, he tweeted a picture of himself and eight others, captioned: “We aim to become the heart of entrepreneurship in Southern Africa.”
Richard Branson apologizes after tweeting photo full of white people to announce a South African project https://t.co/MgI5XBPt0T— Marsha Warfield (@MarshaWarfield) November 13, 2019
It featured no black people, sparking outrage.
“Where did you find so many white people in South Africa?” one tweet said.
“I wish there were more BLACK entrepreneurs in this picture,” @NomsBomba said.
After the flurry of angry and sarcastic tweets targeting the mogul, who runs a chain of gyms in SA and whose airline daily flies the London-Johannesburg route, Branson deleted the tweet and apologised.
“The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship is for all South Africans, but yesterday's choice of a photo to go with my tweet clearly lacked diversity. Apologies,” he said.
The Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship is for all South Africans, but yesterday's choice of a photo to go with my tweet clearly lacked diversity. Apologies. I hope you will take a look at my blog which does far better justice to the amazing work of the Centre and its team.— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) November 12, 2019
The centre serves as a business development hub aimed at supporting entrepreneurs.