Sandton house robbers shoot security guard and police officer

13 November 2019 - 07:39 By Iavan Pijoos
A woman was at home with her family and staff when four armed men allegedly stormed the house.
A police officer and security guard were shot during a house robbery in Hurlingham, north of Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said a 52-year-old woman was at home with her family, a domestic worker and garden staff when four armed men allegedly stormed into the house on Tuesday.

The group threatened to shoot them. The intruders stole jewellery, laptops and other valuables.

Peters said a security guard responding to the alarm was shot in the upper body and had to be airlifted to hospital.

A police vehicle in the area was hit by a stray bullet, injuring an officer.

The robbers escaped in a white bakkie. Two cases of attempted murder were opened.

