Three life sentences for man who killed his own child and his wife's grandparents
A 40-year-old man has been hit with three life sentences for the murder of his toddler and his wife's grandparents at Kagiso, west of Johannesburg.
Ketso Peter Ntaje was sentenced in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday. The three murders were committed in April this year.
He pleaded guilty on all murder counts, and also for the attempted murder of his wife, Matshidiso Ntaje, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
His victims were his 15-month-old toddler and his wife’s grandparents, Midah Mabane and Renny Dikoebe. He shot them all at close range.
NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the couple had been experiencing marital problems at the time of the incident, which led to Ntaje leaving their matrimonial home to live with her grandparents in Kagiso.
“The court heard how Ntaje arrived on the said night and found the grandparents in the main house with the toddler and fired several shots at close range, killing them on the spot,” she said.
Ntanje then proceeded to the backyard room occupied by his wife and fired more shots through the locked door and windows. “Fortunately, Matshidiso escaped unharmed after she heard gunshots and locked herself inside her room,” said Mjonondwana.
During the court proceedings, Matshidiso shared how she had to lock herself in her room after hearing her grandfather shouting, “No, Ketso, don’t do it!”
Moments later, gunshots rang out.
Matshidiso pleaded with the court to remove Ntaje from society, saying she was still terrified of what he might do to her.
State advocate Nonkululeko Serepo argued that Ntanje had disregarded the constitutional right to life in his actions and called for a harsh sentence.
“Premeditated murder attracts life imprisonment, unless there are substantial and compelling factors justifying a deviation. I humbly submit that in this case, there exists none,” she said.
Mjonondwana said the court accepted that the murders were premeditated and that the scourge of violence against women and children called for harsh sentences.