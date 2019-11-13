Three life sentences for man who killed his own child and his wife's grandparents

A 40-year-old man has been hit with three life sentences for the murder of his toddler and his wife's grandparents at Kagiso, west of Johannesburg.

Ketso Peter Ntaje was sentenced in the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday. The three murders were committed in April this year.

He pleaded guilty on all murder counts, and also for the attempted murder of his wife, Matshidiso Ntaje, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

His victims were his 15-month-old toddler and his wife’s grandparents, Midah Mabane and Renny Dikoebe. He shot them all at close range.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the couple had been experiencing marital problems at the time of the incident, which led to Ntaje leaving their matrimonial home to live with her grandparents in Kagiso.