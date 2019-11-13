South Africa

Two suspected poachers killed in KZN reserve

13 November 2019 - 16:01 By TimesLIVE
Two suspected poachers were shot and killed in KZN on Tuesday. File photo.
Two suspected poachers were shot and killed in KZN on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: DANIEL BORN

Two men suspected of poaching were shot dead in clashes with rangers at the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife said on Wednesday that the alleged poachers confronted rangers at around 7am in the park's Masinda area.

"Ezemvelo field rangers were on normal foot patrol when they were confronted by three suspects inside the park. During the contact with these three suspects, one was fatally shot and the two managed to run away inside the park," said spokesman Musa Mntambo.

Other field rangers were then called to the area to search for the two men who had escaped.

NPA welcomes lengthy jail term for poacher who was found at Kruger Park

A man who intended to illegally hunt wildlife inside the Kruger National Park two years ago was sentenced to an 18-year prison term after being found ...
News
3 weeks ago

"One team managed to track them down and a scuffle ensued when one of the two suspected poachers tried to disarm an Ezemvelo field ranger using a knife. During that scuffle a colleague of the field ranger managed to shoot the suspect when he realised that the life of his colleague was in danger," said Mntambo.

The other man was able to escape.

Ezemvelo acting CEO Ntsikelelo Dlulane praised the commitment of the rangers.

“The loss of lives is always regrettable but at times our field rangers are left with no choice but to defend themselves when their lives are put in danger. I applaud the skills and commitment of the teams involved in this incident and commend them for protecting our assets," he said.

Mntambo added that 113 rhinos have been killed in KZN this year so far - a reduction from the 121 killed during the same period last year.

READ MORE:

More than 300 rhino poached in first half of 2019

Three-hundred-and-eighteen rhino were poached in SA in the first half of the year, the environmental affairs department announced on World Rhino Day ...
News
1 month ago

Suspected rhino poachers nabbed in Mpumalanga

Five people suspected of rhino poaching have been arrested in Mpumalanga.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Scores injured' as tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. Doctor, nurses flee as stabbed patient is ‘finished off’ in hospital South Africa
  3. 'Thank you, South Africa', says KFC couple as they prepare for second wedding South Africa
  4. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  5. 'Fake hair' alert after Joburg salon bust allegedly selling synthetic Peruvian ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
Malema on Mugabe: 5 takeaways from Juju's address
X