Two suspected poachers killed in KZN reserve

Two men suspected of poaching were shot dead in clashes with rangers at the Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife said on Wednesday that the alleged poachers confronted rangers at around 7am in the park's Masinda area.

"Ezemvelo field rangers were on normal foot patrol when they were confronted by three suspects inside the park. During the contact with these three suspects, one was fatally shot and the two managed to run away inside the park," said spokesman Musa Mntambo.

Other field rangers were then called to the area to search for the two men who had escaped.