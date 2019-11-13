Vandals hit Cape Town photo exhibition exploring whiteness

Less than a week after a series of photographs were erected in Cape Town, they have been vandalised.

The series - Un/Settled by Sydelle Willow Smith - was erected at the Company’s Garden, the historic park in central Cape Town, on Thursday. The photos were vandalised on Monday, just four days later.

The work aimed to encourage debate about whiteness and its power dynamics. Instead it was defaced with permanent markers and smeared with human feces. At least one of the pieces had the word "Fools" written on it.

Smith said she was shocked by the vandalism, adding that it was aimed at discouraging dialogue about whiteness and entitlement.

“Un/Settled is a living, breathing project and I’ve always wanted it to spark conversation," she explained.

“Obviously in a social media setting, when you post this kind of work, it gets a lot of engagement - but it’s a filtered engagement. So there’s a rawness to put out work in a physical, public space."