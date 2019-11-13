WATCH | 'I want to feel like a princess,' says KFC bride
Now that Nonhlanhla Soldaat, 28, can have the wedding of her dreams, she wants to feel like a princess on her second special day.
Life with Hector Mkansi, 37, has been modest, something she has made peace with. Now she's struggling to imagine what their wedding will be like.
“It’s so hard to say what I want, because growing up, my image of a perfect wedding was when a girl felt like a princess walking on glass in a beautiful gown. It would be great if I could wear a gown that’s not white, because I’ve done that already,” said Soldaat.
The couple shared their story with TimesLIVE on Tuesday, at the Evaton Mall KFC, where Mkansi proposed.
The couple met in 2010. Mkansi introduced Nonhlanhla to his family and started paying lobola the same year, with a lot of struggles putting the money together.
“It’s humbling how God is showing up, showering us with everything we never bothered to dream about, all at once,” she said.
“I don’t have stress to organise a wedding, but I’m anxious because of my shyness. All the attention will be on me, the whole country. That’s what makes me panic a bit. But I want us to get a venue where all of us [the country] can fit. I want you all there,” she giggled.
Soldaat is looking forward to her dress, her husband's suit, the wedding venue and the décor.
Though they were married in December 2018, Mkansi was not satisfied with the rings and took them for a revamp. He put the ring in her meal, dropped down on his knee and proposed. That was the day they were captured on video.
They have since received pledges from corporates, individuals and even international personalities.
We didn’t want to steal the happy couple’s shine but since some of you have asked, we’d like to offer them a clean slate.— Standard Bank SA (@StandardBankZA) November 8, 2019
Over & above imvula mlomo, we’ll clear their personal loans up to R300k & if they’re with us we’ll clear it all! No need for skoloto! #GoodToGo #KFCProposal
Soldaat is a Bachelor of Education student at Unisa. “I have back-to-back exams. I want to focus on that first. We will release a date as soon as I’m done,” she said.
Barring one treat — Absa hosting them VIP-style at last weekend's Soweto derby — everything is on hold until then.
Life has not always been rosy. In 2014 the couple was involved in an accident on the way to church that left Soldaat unconscious. She was hospitalised for six weeks, one of the most traumatic times, said Mkansi.
“I would camp at the hospital day and night to check on her. Though I have nothing, I love this woman, especially because of the woman she is. I want her to stay beautiful,” he said.
“There’s so much that I want to do for her, but can’t, so that added to the pain,” he said.
Their son was two years old at the time.
However, their fortunes changed on November 8, when corporates and brands came together to offer them a dream wedding. KFC is setting up a team to facilitate the nuptials.