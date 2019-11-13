WATCH | 'I want to feel like a princess,' says KFC bride

Now that Nonhlanhla Soldaat, 28, can have the wedding of her dreams, she wants to feel like a princess on her second special day.

Life with Hector Mkansi, 37, has been modest, something she has made peace with. Now she's struggling to imagine what their wedding will be like.

“It’s so hard to say what I want, because growing up, my image of a perfect wedding was when a girl felt like a princess walking on glass in a beautiful gown. It would be great if I could wear a gown that’s not white, because I’ve done that already,” said Soldaat.

The couple shared their story with TimesLIVE on Tuesday, at the Evaton Mall KFC, where Mkansi proposed.

The couple met in 2010. Mkansi introduced Nonhlanhla to his family and started paying lobola the same year, with a lot of struggles putting the money together.

“It’s humbling how God is showing up, showering us with everything we never bothered to dream about, all at once,” she said.

“I don’t have stress to organise a wedding, but I’m anxious because of my shyness. All the attention will be on me, the whole country. That’s what makes me panic a bit. But I want us to get a venue where all of us [the country] can fit. I want you all there,” she giggled.

Soldaat is looking forward to her dress, her husband's suit, the wedding venue and the décor.

Though they were married in December 2018, Mkansi was not satisfied with the rings and took them for a revamp. He put the ring in her meal, dropped down on his knee and proposed. That was the day they were captured on video.

They have since received pledges from corporates, individuals and even international personalities.