South Africa

Decolonised threads for Mzwanele Manyi as he seeks a reliable African designer

14 November 2019 - 06:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The African Transformation Movement's Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi wants to transition from suits and ties to African garb.
The African Transformation Movement's Mzwanele Jimmy Manyi wants to transition from suits and ties to African garb.
Image: Gallo Images

ATM founder Mzwanele Manyi has had it with ties, suits and looking all colonised, and he is doing something about it.

He is moving towards African attire and is on the hunt for an African designer who will help him achieve his new goal.

Taking to Twitter this week, Manyi said, “I'm done buying new suits and ties. From now on, I need to find a reliable African designer to slowly transition me into African wear. No turning back.” 

He shared a picture of himself in the outfit he now hates the most and tweeted, in part, “look at me, I look ridiculously colonised with that suit and tie”.

Tweeps did not let this one slide without giving their two cents on Manyi's newfound passion for revolutionary fashion.

BLF (Black First Land First) deputy Zanele Lwana laughed Manyi off and accused him of being “dramatic”, but others were impressed.

READ MORE

Did Mzwanele Manyi lie to the state capture inquiry?

Did Mzwanele Manyi lie when he took the stand at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday?
Politics
6 days ago

WATCH LIVE| Mzwanele Manyi continues testifying at state capture inquiry

Mzwanele Manyi is expected to continue his testimony before the state capture commission on Thursday
Politics
6 days ago

Mzwanele Manyi hits back at Helen Zille’s Springbok 'quota' comments

'Many more Siya's (sic) and Mapimpi's (sic) are sprawling in the villages and townships deprived of opportunities'
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Scores injured' as tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. 'Fake hair' alert after Joburg salon bust allegedly selling synthetic Peruvian ... South Africa
  3. 'Thank you, South Africa', says KFC couple as they prepare for second wedding South Africa
  4. Outrage as Swazi king receives 120 BMWs, 19 Rolls-Royces for his family South Africa
  5. Dream ride continues for KFC lovebirds South Africa

Latest Videos

'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
Malema on Mugabe: 5 takeaways from Juju's address
X