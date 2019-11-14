Decolonised threads for Mzwanele Manyi as he seeks a reliable African designer

ATM founder Mzwanele Manyi has had it with ties, suits and looking all colonised, and he is doing something about it.

He is moving towards African attire and is on the hunt for an African designer who will help him achieve his new goal.

Taking to Twitter this week, Manyi said, “I'm done buying new suits and ties. From now on, I need to find a reliable African designer to slowly transition me into African wear. No turning back.”