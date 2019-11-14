Decolonised threads for Mzwanele Manyi as he seeks a reliable African designer
ATM founder Mzwanele Manyi has had it with ties, suits and looking all colonised, and he is doing something about it.
He is moving towards African attire and is on the hunt for an African designer who will help him achieve his new goal.
Taking to Twitter this week, Manyi said, “I'm done buying new suits and ties. From now on, I need to find a reliable African designer to slowly transition me into African wear. No turning back.”
Am done buying new suits and ties.— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) November 11, 2019
From now on, I need to find a reliable African designer to slowly transition me into African wear. No turning back.#Decolonisation
He shared a picture of himself in the outfit he now hates the most and tweeted, in part, “look at me, I look ridiculously colonised with that suit and tie”.
Look at me.— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) November 12, 2019
I look ridiculously colonised, in that suit and tie.
From now on whilst waiting for my African attire, the tie is off.#Decolonisation pic.twitter.com/vZ4HsahFvP
Tweeps did not let this one slide without giving their two cents on Manyi's newfound passion for revolutionary fashion.
BLF (Black First Land First) deputy Zanele Lwana laughed Manyi off and accused him of being “dramatic”, but others were impressed.
Jimmy you are full of drama. You look amazing in that suit Jimmy— His Majesty Tshifhiwa M (@TMuhanganei) November 12, 2019
Since some of us are still colonized, can you donate the suits to us? I’m interested in any colonial attire or artifacts you want to get rid of.😋— Ngwato M. Thobejane 🇿🇦 (@TsipaA) November 12, 2019
I appreciate the initiative you take, so many of us and prominent leaders who preach decolonization but have never taken the steps you are taking. I hope I get courage to follow on your footsteps— AFRIKAN (@nqobzitha_makh) November 13, 2019
Mr Manyi I appreciate your self critique. The decolonisation process starts with 'the self' ✊🏾— Moagi (@micmoa) November 12, 2019