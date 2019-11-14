Eastern Cape hospitals poised to arm guards with stun guns, pepper spray to curb attacks

The Eastern Cape department of health is poised to arm security guards working in hospitals with pepper spray and stun guns in a bid to curb attacks on patients and staff.

DispatchLIVE reported on Monday how a stab wound patient was stabbed to death the previous day inside All Saints Hospital in Ngcobo by a man who had apparently come to “finish him off”.

This followed a brawl at a local tavern, said provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo.

Kupelo said criminals were targeting hospitals and clinics.

“After meeting unions, the hospital board, Ngcobo mayor Siyabulele Zangqa, the SAPS and traditional leaders, it was agreed that security measures should be improved,” said Kupelo.

“A detailed plan will be presented on Friday.