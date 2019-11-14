Income inequality worsens for black Africans, improves for whites and Indians

Black African-headed households have the lowest level of access to medical aid cover and earn the lowest wages when employed, Stats SA said in an “Inequality Trends” report on Thursday.

While much has changed since the dawn of democracy, inequality is still rife in SA.

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke said the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo, with large rural populations, had a larger share of chronically poor households.

“Individuals living in both male and female headed households recorded a decrease in their economic inequality across most measures between 2006 and 2015. Although, individuals living in male headed households had a bigger impact on influencing overall inequality as compared to those living in female headed households,” Maluleke said.

He said while economic inequality had decreased for Indians/Asians and whites, it remained fairly constant for coloureds and increased for black Africans.