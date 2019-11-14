KZN education department orders pupils home amid severe storm warnings

The SA Weather Service warned on Wednesday that the worst was not over for the eastern part of the country, including KwaZulu-Natal, with accumulated rainfall expected to exceed 150mm on Thursday and Friday.

Saws said the heavy rain was expected to lead to flooding of roads and settlements, both formal and informal, which may result in some communities being displaced and rendered inaccessible.

“There is a sustained high risk of further severe weather over the eastern half of the country for the next three days, with the possibility of strong winds, hail and heavy downpours.

“KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be the province particularly affected by these extreme conditions. There is an extreme danger to life due to fast-flowing rivers.

“With the high amount of rain that has already been experienced, the risk of flooding is very high in places.”

Saws also warned against the circulation of fake news on social media platforms regarding the weather.

“We urge the public to respond only to weather information sourced from reputable agencies with the mandate to issue and distribute weather-related warnings, such as Saws, as well as national and provincial disaster managers.”