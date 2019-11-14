South Africa

KZN schoolkids advised to stay home on Friday 'in the interest of safety'

14 November 2019 - 21:23 By Matthew Savides
The KZN education department has advised that only matrics and grade 11's should go to school on Friday.
The KZN education department has advised that only matrics and grade 11's should go to school on Friday.
Image: iStock

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has advised all pupils who were not writing matric or grade 11 exams to stay at home on Friday.

Head of department Enock Nzama said on Thursday night that this was because of forecasts of "bad weather conditions" and was made "in the interest of safety".

A memorandum from the department said that matrics writing their final exams should attend school, as should grade 11 pupils.

"All other grades are suspended for the day. Schools are requested to make the necessary adjustments to their internal timetables for the rest of the other grades," the memo reads.

On Thursday, the department also suspended classes due to inclement weather which has lashed KZN since the weekend. At least 16 people have been confirmed dead since the October 26, with at least five fatalities in the last week.

MORE

KZN education department orders pupils home amid severe storm warnings

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has asked schools to send pupils home after severe storm predictions
News
11 hours ago

More than 80 died in KZN's Easter storms - and this week's deluge could be worse

'This is not a warning we can afford to downplay or minimise in any way'
News
8 hours ago

Stop spreading fake storm news, says KZN government

Check the source of the video before you press send. That's the plea from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government who have urged the public to stop ...
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Tornado (or possibly a funnel cloud) filmed in KZN amid storm warning

Another "tornado" was spotted forming in KwaZulu-Natal, this time in Bergville, in the central part of the province.
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Scores injured' as tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. 'Fake hair' alert after Joburg salon bust allegedly selling synthetic Peruvian ... South Africa
  3. Miracle escape after taxi swept into flooded Duzi River South Africa
  4. KZN education department orders pupils home amid severe storm warnings South Africa
  5. Outrage as Swazi king receives 120 BMWs, 19 Rolls-Royces for his family South Africa

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
X