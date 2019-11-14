KZN schoolkids advised to stay home on Friday 'in the interest of safety'

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has advised all pupils who were not writing matric or grade 11 exams to stay at home on Friday.

Head of department Enock Nzama said on Thursday night that this was because of forecasts of "bad weather conditions" and was made "in the interest of safety".

A memorandum from the department said that matrics writing their final exams should attend school, as should grade 11 pupils.

"All other grades are suspended for the day. Schools are requested to make the necessary adjustments to their internal timetables for the rest of the other grades," the memo reads.

On Thursday, the department also suspended classes due to inclement weather which has lashed KZN since the weekend. At least 16 people have been confirmed dead since the October 26, with at least five fatalities in the last week.