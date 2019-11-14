South Africa

More than 80 died in KZN's Easter storms - and this week's deluge could be worse

14 November 2019 - 13:13 By Orrin Singh
Residents try to salvage their possessions after a tornado struck Mpolweni in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Tuesday.
Residents try to salvage their possessions after a tornado struck Mpolweni in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Tuesday.
Image: Orrin Singh

“This is not a warning we can afford to downplay or minimise in any way.”

That was the ominous message from KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka on Thursday.

He said the intensity of threatened storms on Thursday and Friday was expected to be greater than in April, when more than 80 people died in the floods.

Addressing journalists at the eThekwini disaster management centre in Durban, Hlomuka said the inclement weather would intensify from Thursday into Friday.

KZN education department orders pupils home amid severe storm warnings

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has asked schools to send pupils home after severe storm predictions
News
3 hours ago

He said the entire province was at risk, with five fatalities confirmed since the weekend. He said 16 people had died since October 25, when the first round of bad  weather hit KZN.

“We are also asking business leaders and employers to release workers early and allow people to work from home rather than report at their workplaces, in the interest of public safety. This, of course, cannot apply to workers rendering essential services,” said Hlomuka.

He urged citizens not to take unnecessary risks and to minimise their movements.

“Warnings and evacuations are being planned in flood-line areas and we urge everyone to co-operate with instructions from the emergency services.”

Hlomuka said the warnings and issues related to damage and death as a result of inclement weather had been escalated to national level.

On Thursday, the department of education asked schools to send pupils home after forecasts of severe storms.

The SA Weather Service (Saws) warned on Wednesday that the worst was not over for the eastern part of the country, including KZN, with accumulated rainfall expected to exceed 150mm on Thursday and Friday.

The service said heavy rain was expected to lead to the flooding of roads and settlements, both formal and informal, which may result in communities being displaced and rendered inaccessible.

MORE

Rescuers find body of seven-year-old boy who was swept into raging river

The body of a seven-year-old boy, swept away from Soweto bridge in Darnell into the flooding Nonoti river on Tuesday, was found on Wednesday ...
News
1 day ago

Two dead, 20 injured after tornado strikes KZN

Emergency workers say two people died and 20 others were treated for minor to moderate injuries after a tornado ripped through the Mpolweni ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | 'I thought my sister was going to die' - Tornado's trail of devastation through KZN

Hundreds of community members of eMpolweni, between New Hanover and Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal, have been left destitute.
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Scores injured' as tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. 'Fake hair' alert after Joburg salon bust allegedly selling synthetic Peruvian ... South Africa
  3. Miracle escape after taxi swept into flooded Duzi River South Africa
  4. 'Thank you, South Africa', says KFC couple as they prepare for second wedding South Africa
  5. Outrage as Swazi king receives 120 BMWs, 19 Rolls-Royces for his family South Africa

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
X