South Africa

No cases of Ebola reported in SA

14 November 2019 - 09:09 By Iavan Pijoos
A Congolese health worker administers the Ebola vaccine to a boy who had contact with an Ebola sufferer in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Olivia Acland

No positive cases of Ebola have been reported in SA or neighbouring countries, the national institute for communicable diseases (NICD) said on Thursday.

The institute was responding after a morning alert by EWN suggesting that health officials in Lesotho had confirmed a case of Ebola in a woman crossing the Ficksburg border in the Free State.

Authorities in Lesotho clarified the situation on Thursday when the International Health Regulations (IHR) confirmed there had been an Ebola virus disease simulation exercise on Wednesday on the border near Ficksburg and Maputsoe.

This was done to test capacities in terms of risk communication, co-ordination, communication, surveillance, case management, preparedness and response.

“The IHR office therefore wishes to inform the public and all other stakeholders that the minister of health will release a statement to address the outcomes of the simulation exercise today in Leribe.”

The NICD said in an earlier post on its website that there was a low risk of Ebola spreading to SA.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been experiencing an Ebola outbreak since August 2018.

MORE

Congolese anti-Ebola radio host killed at home, says army

A Congolese radio host involved in the fight against Ebola has been killed at his home in the northeast Ituri region of Democratic Republic of Congo, ...
News
1 week ago

World Health Organisation says Tanzania not sharing information on Ebola

Tanzania has declined to provide detailed information on suspected Ebola cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, posing a challenge in ...
News
1 month ago

