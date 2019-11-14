South Africa

One dead, two trapped in mangled wreckage after truck crashes into Durban house

14 November 2019 - 19:17 By Matthew Savides
Paramedics were attending to a serious accident in Reservoir Hills, Durban, on Thursday evening after a truck crashed into a house.
Image: Rescue Care

One person has been killed and two others were “severely entrapped” inside the front cab of a truck which smashed into a Durban house on Thursday evening.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said that accident took place in the Reservoir Hills area.

“One person has been killed, and two others are severely entrapped with serious injuries. Advanced life support paramedics are waiting to take over once the patients are free,” he said at about 6pm.

Other people who were on the back of the truck at the time of the accident had been treated on scene and were taken to a nearby hospital.

