South Africa

Police officer shot outside home in Cape Town is named

14 November 2019 - 10:32 By Dan Meyer and Philani Nombembe
Lt-Col André Kay was taking a friend to hospital when he was gunned down in Cape Town on Thursday, November 14 2019.
Image: Supplied

A 52-year-old police officer was shot dead outside his home in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town, early on Thursday.

Lt-Col André Kay was a member of the provincial firearm, liquor and second-hand goods control unit. He was leaving the house when a gunman fired at him. 

Police teams were combing the scene of the shooting.

“It is alleged the official had just got into his vehicle at 6:50am when an unknown gunman in a vehicle fired several shots at him. He died on the scene,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Family spokesperson and relative, Kim Kay, confirmed his identity and said his 81-year-old mother, Alice, was shattered by the murder. The octogenarian heard the gunshots.

“He lived with my grandmother,” said Kay. “He was on leave and then he was about take his friend to hospital. He went out of the gate, locked it, got back into the car and … people emerged and shot him through the window.”

Kay said her grandmother was in the kitchen at the time. She said the policeman was not married and had no children.

“He has been a police officer longer than I have been alive,” she said. “My grandmother will need counselling later, she is still in shock. She cried a lot and paramedics came to check if she is Ok. But I am sure later on it will hit her when she is alone.”

Kay said the family was unsure if the shooting was related to his work in the police. “He never mentioned that someone was following or something like that,” she said. “He was literally on his way to take his friend to hospital.”

Acting provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sindile Mfazi conveyed his "heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the member, who has been described as a dedicated police official", he said  

Colleagues and family of the officer are receiving trauma counselling.

