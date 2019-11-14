Three women rescued in northern KZN as river bursts its banks

Three farmers were rescued on Thursday as the uMfolozi River in northern KwaZulu-Natal burst its banks.

The women had to be rescued by boat.

“KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka has dispatched disaster management teams to Mtubatuba where the local uMfolozi river has burst its banks threatening residents in the surrounding settlements.

“This afternoon [Thursday] rescue personnel responded to an incident where three women who were farming were cut off by rising waters of the uMfolozi River. A speedy response by rescue teams ensured that the women were brought to safety by boat,” Cogta said in a statement.

Hlomuka urged residents living along the banks of the uMfolozi River to seek higher ground.

“We are in contact with our teams on the ground and we urge residents living next to the river to seek shelter on higher ground. Our teams are on high alert in this area and will intervene timeously should the need arise,” said Hlomuka.