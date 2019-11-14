South Africa

Three women rescued in northern KZN as river bursts its banks

14 November 2019 - 20:48 By TimesLIVE
Three farmers were rescued on Thursday as the uMfolozi River in northern KZN burst its banks. KZN has been wracked by heavy storms and a tornado that struck New Hanover on Tuesday.
Three farmers were rescued on Thursday as the uMfolozi River in northern KZN burst its banks. KZN has been wracked by heavy storms and a tornado that struck New Hanover on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

Three farmers were rescued on Thursday as the uMfolozi River in northern KwaZulu-Natal burst its banks.

The women had to be rescued by boat.

“KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka has dispatched disaster management teams to Mtubatuba where the local uMfolozi river has burst its banks threatening residents in the surrounding settlements.

“This afternoon [Thursday] rescue personnel responded to an incident where three women who were farming were cut off by rising waters of the uMfolozi River. A speedy response by rescue teams ensured that the women were brought to safety by boat,” Cogta said in a statement.

Hlomuka urged residents living along the banks of the uMfolozi River to seek higher ground.

“We are in contact with our teams on the ground and we urge residents living next to the river to seek shelter on higher ground. Our teams are on high alert in this area and will intervene timeously should the need arise,” said Hlomuka.

MORE

WATCH | Tornado (or possibly a funnel cloud) filmed in KZN amid storm warning

Another "tornado" was spotted forming in KwaZulu-Natal, this time in Bergville, in the central part of the province.
News
7 hours ago

'I am now afraid!' Reactions to the KZN tornado

Mzansi is super-stressed after a tornado left a trail of destruction in New Hanover and Greytown, north of Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

KZN education department orders pupils home amid severe storm warnings

The KwaZulu-Natal department of education has asked schools to send pupils home after severe storm predictions
News
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Scores injured' as tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. 'Fake hair' alert after Joburg salon bust allegedly selling synthetic Peruvian ... South Africa
  3. Miracle escape after taxi swept into flooded Duzi River South Africa
  4. KZN education department orders pupils home amid severe storm warnings South Africa
  5. Outrage as Swazi king receives 120 BMWs, 19 Rolls-Royces for his family South Africa

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
X