Court orders eviction of elderly couple who lived 'rent-free' on farm for six years

The supreme court of appeal has upheld the eviction of an elderly couple and their daughter from a farm in Gauteng where they lived “rent free” for six years.

The couple had accused the owners of the property of trying to force them out by, among other acts, vandalism and cutting their electricity supply.

The owners of the property in Midvaal, Shawn and Julia Sutherland, obtained an eviction order against Cedric Jones, 78, his wife Diane, 76, and their daughter Kerenza, 48, in the Meyerton magistrate’s court in June 2017.

On automatic review to the land claims court, that court confirmed the eviction order and said they should leave the property by December 1 2017.

The family turned to the supreme court of appeal, which on Thursday dismissed their appeal and ordered them to leave by no later than February 29 2020.

The family signed a one-year lease with the Sutherlands to occupy the farm in June 2013.

But they stopped paying R6,000 a month rent in November that year after Sutherland said he had sold the farm.