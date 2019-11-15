Hitchhiking sisters kidnapped - search under way for missing teen

Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was kidnapped with her sister while they were hitchhiking to school outside Mokopane in Limpopo.

The sisters, aged 17 and 15, were allegedly kidnapped by a man driving a silver BMW on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said on Friday that the two pupils, from Lepelle High School, had been hitchhiking to school.

A motorist stopped and offered them a lift. He then drove to a secluded spot where he pulled out a firearm and tied up the girls, covering their faces with his jacket, Mojapelo said.

“The suspect thereafter drove to an unidentified location, forced the 17-year-old girl out of the vehicle and proceeded to lock her up in a house.”

The motorist then dropped the younger sister off at Ga-Molapo village outside Zebediela.

“The little girl was untied by the suspect who gave her money for transport back home.”

Police are still searching for the missing teen, who was wearing a sky blue shirt and grey skirt, her school uniform, when she was abducted.

Two counts of kidnapping are under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Warrant Officer Salome Lebelo on 082 414 6674, or the crime stop number 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.