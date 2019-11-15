South Africa

Human rights commission slams refugees' attack on faith leaders

15 November 2019 - 16:01 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Foreigners at the Central Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square after being evicted from the UN High Commission for Refugees offices on October 30 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Foreigners at the Central Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square after being evicted from the UN High Commission for Refugees offices on October 30 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The South African Human Rights Commission has slammed the “violent” attack on religious leaders at the Central Methodist Church in Cape Town.

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba and other religious leaders were among those attacked on Friday morning.

The leaders were trying to negotiate a resolution to conflicts between refugees who had taken shelter at the church.

Chaos erupted while faith leaders were announcing plans for the relocation, repatriation and reintegration of the foreigners.

More than 200 refugees have been living in the church for weeks after police removed them from a makeshift camp outside the premises of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR) in the CBD.

“The commission, however, cautions against this act being used as an indictment against a vulnerable group, being non-nationals — in particular asylum seekers and refugees.

“The commission calls on all within society not to use this incident or the associated occupation of UNHCR offices in Pretoria and Cape Town, by some refugees and asylum seekers, as an excuse for acts of xenophobia,” said Gushwell Brooks, commission spokesperson.

He said that the occupation of UNHCR offices did not serve the needs of asylum seekers and refugees, as resettlement was entirely based on the willingness of receiving countries of final destination.

The commission said it would continue to address the group of asylum seekers and refugees, as well as all other non-nationals in SA who were concerned about acts of xenophobia.

MORE

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba attacked in refugee chaos at church in Cape Town

Foreign nationals who have taken refuge at the Central Methodist Mission church, Cape Town have this morning attacked faith leaders who were ...
News
6 hours ago

Refugees arrested, four cops seriously injured in clashes at UN High Commission in Pretoria

About 500 refugees were removed from the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) premises in Brooklyn, Pretoria, on Thursday after being camped ...
News
3 hours ago

'We are peaceful people,' say refugees as 300 storm UN offices in Pretoria

Gauteng police were on high alert on Thursday after a group of 300 foreigners stormed offices of the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Scores injured' as tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. KZN education department orders pupils home amid severe storm warnings South Africa
  3. WATCH | Tornado (or possibly a funnel cloud) filmed in KZN amid storm warning South Africa
  4. Miracle escape after taxi swept into flooded Duzi River South Africa
  5. Tourist tells of Kruger Park horror when minibus hit and killed a giraffe South Africa

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X