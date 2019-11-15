If Ace is charged, Cyril can take charge and other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

The ANC needs a fundamental shift to right Ship South Africa and get us out of the stormy waters.

The best move would be to charge the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule with a long list of transgressions, from corruption and theft, to money laundering.

On February 20, finance minister Tito Mboweni will give his budget speech in parliament. If it does not contain sweeping suggestions to fix the budget deficit, cut the salary bill and sell chunks of broken SOEs to the private sector, our downward spiral will gain speed and by the end of 2020, SA will most likely have to go to the IMF to beg for a bailout.

Mboweni and President Cyril Ramaphosa have been talking for months about the drastic steps needed to prevent disaster, but they have taken no action because there is too much push back from inside the ANC and its alliance partners. And it is Magashule and his band of RET fighters from the Zuma camp who are leading this resistance.

