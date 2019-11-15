If Ace is charged, Cyril can take charge and other highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'
Here's what's hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
The ANC needs a fundamental shift to right Ship South Africa and get us out of the stormy waters.
The best move would be to charge the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule with a long list of transgressions, from corruption and theft, to money laundering.
On February 20, finance minister Tito Mboweni will give his budget speech in parliament. If it does not contain sweeping suggestions to fix the budget deficit, cut the salary bill and sell chunks of broken SOEs to the private sector, our downward spiral will gain speed and by the end of 2020, SA will most likely have to go to the IMF to beg for a bailout.
Mboweni and President Cyril Ramaphosa have been talking for months about the drastic steps needed to prevent disaster, but they have taken no action because there is too much push back from inside the ANC and its alliance partners. And it is Magashule and his band of RET fighters from the Zuma camp who are leading this resistance.
Read all about it in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.
Only R10 for the first month!
The day when Magashule sits in the dock with a list of serious charges against him is the day Ramaphosa can start using his power as ANC and SA president. He would be even stronger if more members of the Zuma league, such as Supra Mahumapelo and Mosebenzi Zwane, could be added to the charge sheet and if their faction in the ANC NEC could be properly disempowered.
The Hawks' and the NPA's investigations into Magashule's many cases have progressed, but the lack of judicial action against these state capturers has meant that individuals like Jacob Zuma, Magashule, Dudu Myeni, David Mahlobo and Tom Moyane have arrogantly been carrying on like nothing ever happened ... as if they never dumped this country into a serious crisis that threatens the project to fight inequality and poverty.
Read the full article (FREE) in this week's Vrye Weekblad
Must-read articles in this week's Vrye Weekblad
FREE TO READ — #WHYIMSTAYING | Not everyone has the option to leave. But staying is also something deeper. Something from the heart, writes Anneliese Burgess.
FREE TO READ — THE BORDER WOUNDED | Most SA troops returned from the Border War, but they are broken, writes Deborah Steinmair after reading Marita van der Vyver's new book, Grensgeval.
WITH A LITTLE BIT OF LUCK, YOU MIGHT BE IN A 5G SPOT | Parts of Gauteng now have 5G internet connectivity. What does it mean, and just how excited should we be, asks Willem Kempen.
ALERT AND UNDER SIEGE | We sleep with weapons close by, we walk with weapons in hand, but until men are somehow disarmed, it won't help, writes Rozanne Els about women's half-lived lives.
ANOTHER DROPPED CATCH | The Mzansi Super League was supposed to fix our cricket. Instead, it is a showcase for everything that's wrong at Cricket South Africa, writes Luke Alfred.