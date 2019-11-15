South Africa

Inquest opened after missing girls found dead in deep freezer

15 November 2019 - 09:57 By Iavan Pijoos
A neighbour made a gruesome discovery when she opened a deep freezer to discover two small bodies inside.
A neighbour made a gruesome discovery when she opened a deep freezer to discover two small bodies inside.
Image: 123RF/Sfpater

An inquest case is under investigation after the bodies of two missing girls were found in a deep freezer in a house at Kuruman in the Northern Cape.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said the children, aged four and five, were reported missing at Bankhara on Sunday.

Ramatseba said at around 9am on Monday, a neighbour made the gruesome discovery.  

“While police were busy looking for the children, she came running and crying, informing us that she saw the children in a deep freezer.

“It is reported that neighbours used to put their house keys in that freezer. That's the reason she saw the children inside,” he said.

An inquest docket was opened.

MORE

Girl, 6, dies after succumbing to injuries sustained during 'rape'

A 7-year-old girl has died after she was allegedly raped two-and-a-half weeks ago
News
4 weeks ago

Missing girl, 11, found murdered

The body of 11-year-old who was reported missing earlier this week has been found outside the farming town of Groblersdal in Limpopo, police said.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'Scores injured' as tornado hits KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  2. KZN education department orders pupils home amid severe storm warnings South Africa
  3. WATCH | Tornado (or possibly a funnel cloud) filmed in KZN amid storm warning South Africa
  4. Miracle escape after taxi swept into flooded Duzi River South Africa
  5. Tourist tells of Kruger Park horror when minibus hit and killed a giraffe South Africa

Latest Videos

Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
'Everything is destroyed, it's all destroyed': Picking up the pieces after ...
X