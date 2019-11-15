KZN father sentenced to life in prison for raping 12-year-old daughter

A KwaZulu-Natal father has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his 12-year-old daughter.

The man, aged 45, was sentenced in the Inkanyezi regional court in Eshowe, in northern KZN, on Thursday for the rape which happened in October 2018.

“The accused sent his wife to buy ingredients to make sorghum beer. When his wife was away, he called his daughter who was playing in the yard with her siblings to his room. He overpowered her, covered her mouth and raped her. He told her to leave the room and instructed her not to tell anyone,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said that the following day, the young girl gathered up the courage and told her mother about the ordeal.

“Her mother took her to Mbongolwane police station where the rape case was opened and the docket was transferred to the Eshowe family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation,” said Mbele.

“Intense investigation by experienced detectives led to a successful conviction and sentence that was handed down by Inkanyezi regional court,” she added.