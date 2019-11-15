From warnings to deaths - five must-read stories on KZN storms

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal are living in fear amid thunderstorms and floods that have destroyed homes and lives.

The turbulent weather followed recent warnings issued by the SA Weather Service. It warned of thunderstorms, heavy rain and possible flooding.

The Midlands, north coast and parts of Durban were most seriously affected.

Here are five must-read stories:

Four deaths, government intervenes

Four people, including two teenagers, lost their lives two weeks ago in Mkhuze, in the northern part of the province. Government officials told TimesLIVE they believed the four were killed by lightning. Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka conveyed condolence messages to the affected families and said the government would deploy a disaster management team to assist with aid.