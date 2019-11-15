South Africa

Panyaza Lesufi blasts 'condoms part of school stationery pack' as fake news

15 November 2019 - 11:09 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Panyaza Lesufi says posts about condoms and a textbook about teaching children how to 'make love' are both fake news. File photo
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has denied claims that the department of basic education will make condoms part of pupils' stationery requirements in 2020.

Lesufi said the widely circulated post, which he believes to be photoshopped, was fake news.

The post has the department's logo and the date and time the announcement was released with a Facebook “like” option beside it.

It read: “Due to [the] high rate of teenage pregnancy, condoms will be part of stationery in 2020.”

Taking to social media, Lesufi urged social media users to ignore it.

Lesufi also rubbished a suggestion that condoms at schools was a “good idea”.

“Knowledge is power,” he said.

Lesufi said a post about a grade 4 book teaching children about “making love” was also fake news.

“We don’t have such a textbook,” he said.

POLL | Are grade 4 pupils ready to learn about sex and masturbation?

What do you think?
