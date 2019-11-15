SAA strike leaves national carrier - and honeymoon couple - grounded

Most travellers seemed to have received the message that flights had been cancelled at Cape Town International Airport.

But honeymooners Peter and Michelle Meier were caught unprepared.

The Swiss couple said they had woken at 3am to be on time for their 6am flight to Johannesburg, where they were due to catch a connecting flight to Mauritius.

“We had no information at all that there’s a strike. Usually I think you’re supposed to see it on TV,” said Peter. “We’ve been very busy the last few days in Cape Town.

"When we came here every office was closed. There were no people at the desk and we could not find our flight anywhere, not even on the dashboard. It did not say it was cancelled so we didn’t know what to do.”

Their efforts to get on to other flights were fruitless.

“Everything is full,” said Michelle.

Camila Pereira of Brazil was among the stranded, frustrated passengers who waited to be placed on alternative flights at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport.

"I was so excited to be visiting Durban for a week, but get here to find there's a strike. I am frustrated. I don't know what will happen to me. My friends were booked on to other airlines but I was told everything is full," she said.