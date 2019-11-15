WATCH | Car skids off road and rolls through fence at UWC
15 November 2019 - 12:33
Six people were injured after a car went out of control and ploughed through a fence at the University of the Western Cape.
Video footage captured the vehicle skidding and rolling when it left the road on Thursday evening.
#crash Video of crash at UWC last night.. Several people injured.. @BOSBEER2006 @1SecondLater @EWNTraffic @netstartraffic @SALTruckers @ArriveAlive @TrafficRTMC #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/8x6P4C4B0V— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) November 15, 2019
UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said the vehicle collided with a fence on the property, which was part of the campus and leased by the institution.
City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said the accident happened around 8:30pm.
Six injured people were found at the scene.