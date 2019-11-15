South Africa

WATCH | Car skids off road and rolls through fence at UWC

15 November 2019 - 12:33 By Iavan Pijoos
The vehicle collided with the fence of a property leased by the University of the Western Cape.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

Six people were injured after a car went out of control and ploughed through a fence at the University of the Western Cape.

Video footage captured the vehicle skidding and rolling when it left the road on Thursday evening.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said the vehicle collided with a fence on the property, which was part of the campus and leased by the institution.

City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said the accident happened around 8:30pm.

Six injured people were found at the scene.

