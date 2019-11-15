WATCH | Residents pick up the pieces of what they called home: Post-tornado clean up in KZN

A tornado left a swathe of destruction when it ripped through New Hanover and Greytown area, north of Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday.

Residents of Mshwati district were hit hard by the tunnel of wind that blew through the area, uprooting trees and knocking down homes.

The KwaZulu-Natal department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs said disaster management teams were dispatched to New Hanover as two people were killed and many left homeless.

“Scores of people” were injured, said the department, adding that homes and public infrastructure had been damaged.